Merkel says pandemic is not over, Germany still on thin ice

"The pandemic is not over yet. We are still on thin ice," she told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament

File Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel February 10, 2020/Reuters
File Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel February 10, 2020/Reuters

Germany's coronavirus infection levels are encouraging but cases of the Delta variant are rising and the country should exercise sound judgment so as not to risk what it has achieved, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"The pandemic is not over yet. We are still on thin ice," she told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Covid -19 / Germany

