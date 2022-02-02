Many countries yet to see peak in Omicron wave, should ease curbs slowly -WHO

Governments already are warning that infections and hospitalization may soar following the holidays, setting a grim tone as the world heads into the third year of the pandemic.(Reuters file image)
Many countries have not reached their peak in cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus and measures imposed to curb its spread should be eased slowly, the World Health Organization's technical lead on Covid-19 said on Tuesday.

"We are urging caution because many countries have not gone through the peak of Omicron yet. Many countries have low levels of vaccination coverage with very vulnerable individuals within their populations," Maria Van Kerkhove told an online briefing.

"And so now is not the time to lift everything all at once. We have always urged, always (be) very cautious, in applying interventions as well as lifting those interventions in a steady and in a slow way, piece by piece. Because this virus is quite dynamic," she added.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency was concerned about a narrative taking hold in some countries that "because of vaccines, and because of Omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary.

