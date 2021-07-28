Malaysia lifts pandemic measures

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 04:46 pm

Malaysia lifts pandemic measures

The country is also currently under a state of emergency, which will end on 1 August and will not be extended

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 04:46 pm
Halijah Naemat, 74, receives food supplies after she hung a white flag outside her home asking for help during an enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Halijah Naemat, 74, receives food supplies after she hung a white flag outside her home asking for help during an enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

The Malaysian government has been asked why it revoked emergency Covid regulations as cases continue to spike.

Malaysia has reported more than a million cases and 8,000 deaths so far, but experts warn the real numbers are much higher as testing rates are low, reports the BBC.

Hospitals are crowded and overwhelmed - recent images showed patients sitting on chairs and sharing oxygen cylinders.

The country is also currently under a state of emergency, which will end on 1 August and will not be extended.

Opposition leaders said they were not informed about the annulment, which happened last week, and demanded to know what the impact on the wider public would be.

 

