People line up for nucleic acid testing in the snow at a testing site in Jinpu New Area, following cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Dalian, Liaoning province, China November 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Health authorities in northern China's port city of Tianjin have detected the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country's mainland, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday.

The infection was discovered in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on 9 December, the newspaper said, adding that the patient is currently being treated in isolation in hospital.