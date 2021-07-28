Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 10:27 am

The Kuwaiti government on Monday eased some coronavirus related restrictions and resumed all activities except for gatherings which include conferences, weddings, and social events

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 10:27 am
A Kuwaiti passenger holding his luggage walks by the police and civil aviation personnel upon his arrival from Amman at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 21, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Kuwait on Tuesday said only citizens who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus will be allowed to travel abroad starting on Aug. 1.

A government statement said the rule excepted children under age of 16, those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated, and pregnant women who have a pregnancy proof certificate from authorities.

Also on Tuesday, the civil aviation authority said that all arrivals in Kuwait must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test before they board their flights and must not be showing any symptoms.

All arrivals will have to be home quarantined for seven days unless they take a Covid-19 PCR test inside Kuwait that comes out negative.

The Kuwaiti government on Monday eased some coronavirus related restrictions and resumed all activities except for gatherings which include conferences, weddings, and social events.

World+Biz / Middle East

Kuwait / unvaccinated / Travel / abroad

