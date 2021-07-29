J&J says US FDA agrees to extend shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 09:05 am

J&J says US FDA agrees to extend shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine

The agency also said the extension was applicable to batches that might have expired prior to the issuance of the letter provided they were stored at the recommended temperature

Empty vials of Johnson &amp; Johnson&#039;s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen on a table at a vaccination centre in Ronda, Spain, April 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Empty vials of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen on a table at a vaccination centre in Ronda, Spain, April 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The US Food & Drug Administration extended the shelf life for Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine to six months from four-and-a-half months, the company said late Wednesday.

The FDA's decision is based on data from ongoing studies, which showed the vaccine is stable at six months when refrigerated at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36–46 degrees Fahrenheit), the drugmaker said. 

In a letter to the company, the FDA said it had completed the review of data provided by J&J, and based on the information submitted, it concurs with the extension. 

The agency also said the extension was applicable to batches that might have expired prior to the issuance of the letter provided they were stored at the recommended temperature.

