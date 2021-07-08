Japan PM Suga declares state of Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga formally declared on Thursday a state of emergency in Tokyo, putting restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus infections in place through August 22.
