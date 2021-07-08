Japan PM Suga declares state of Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 02:46 pm

Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga formally declared on Thursday a state of emergency in Tokyo, putting restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus infections in place through August 22.

