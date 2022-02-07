Japan considers allowing Shionogi's Covid oral tablets this spring -Mainichi

A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks on the street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Japan is considering allowing Shionogi & Co Ltd to start selling its Covid-19 antiviral oral tablets as early as this spring after giving the pharmaceutical company special permission to skip the final stage of the clinical trial, the Mainichi daily reported on Monday.

Shionogi said on Jan. 17 it started a Phase III trial in Japan of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate S-268019 that will compare its results to that of an approved vaccine.