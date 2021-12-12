Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
12 December, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:04 am

Related News

Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron

"The good news is that with the booster dose it increases about a hundred fold. There is a significant protection of the booster dose"

Reuters
12 December, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:04 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Israeli researchers said on Saturday they found that a three-shot course of the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N)(22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine provided significant protection against the new Omicron variant.

The findings were similar to those presented by BioNTech and Pfizer earlier in the week, which were an early signal that booster shots could be key to protect against infection from the newly identified variant.

The study, carried out by Sheba Medical Center and the Health Ministry's Central Virology Laboratory, compared the blood of 20 people who had received two vaccine doses 5-6 months earlier to the same number of individuals who had received a booster a month before.

"People who received the second dose 5 or 6 months ago do not have any neutralization ability against the Omicron. While they do have some against the Delta (strain)," Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba, told reporters.

"The good news is that with the booster dose it increases about a hundred fold. There is a significant protection of the booster dose. It is lower than the neutralization ability against the Delta, about four times lower," she said.

The Israeli team said they worked with the actual virus while the companies used what is known as a pseudovirus, which was bio-engineered to have the hallmark mutations of Omicron.

The Israeli research follows a study from South Africa that found the Omicron variant can partially evade protection from two doses.

Top News

Omicron booster dose / Omicron Outbreak / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

1h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

2h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

2h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

2h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’