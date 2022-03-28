Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 12:17 pm

Related News

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid-19

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 12:17 pm
Far-right politician Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2021. Yonatan Sindel/Pool via REUTERS
Far-right politician Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2021. Yonatan Sindel/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Monday, after he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Bennett, who met Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday on the sidelines of a "historic summit" of Israeli and Arab diplomats, "is feeling well and will continue his schedule as planned from his home," a statement from his office said.

Also on Sunday Bennett visited the northern Israeli city of Hadera after gunmen shot dead two police officers in an attack claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.

Police said the two gunmen -- Israeli Arabs identified by Israeli intelligence as local IS operatives -- were killed by counterterrorism officers who happened to be nearby.

Bennett's office said that on Monday the prime minister "will hold a situation assessment following the attack that took place last night with" the ministers of defence, public security, the army's chief of staff and other officials.

Pictures published by Israeli media after his visit to Hadera, during which he was also briefed by the police on the attack, showed Bennett wearing a face mask.

But the prime minister did not have a face mask during a joint news conference with Blinken on Sunday.

The US top diplomat is in Israel to attend landmark talks with officials from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco -- countries that normalised ties with the Jewish state in 2020.

His Egyptian counterpart will also join the group who are meeting later Monday in the Negev desert.

The talks come amid rising regional concerns over a deal Washington could soon reach with Iran to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Israel and most Gulf Arab countries are sceptical of a revived deal with Tehran, which the Jewish state considers a threat to its existence.

The Negev meeting also takes place as the United States and European allies express quiet frustration that Middle East countries generally have not shown strong support for efforts to support Ukraine following Russia's invasion or distanced themselves from Moscow.

On Sunday evening, after meeting Bennett, Blinken travelled to the Israeli-occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.

World+Biz

Israel / Naftali Bennett / Palestine crisis / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

4h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

5h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

2h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

2h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

19h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles