Indonesia's eases its Covid-19 restrictions for Java island

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
06 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:56 pm

Related News

Indonesia's eases its Covid-19 restrictions for Java island

The government will allow dine-in time at restaurants to 60 minutes from currently 30 minutes and will open more tourism spots

Reuters
06 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:56 pm
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment suits (PPE) takes a swab sample from an elderly man with mental illness to test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a social home in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment suits (PPE) takes a swab sample from an elderly man with mental illness to test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a social home in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Indonesia's Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in more cities on its most populous Java island as number of infections continue to ease, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday.

The government will allow dine-in time at restaurants to 60 minutes from currently 30 minutes and will open more tourism spots, Luhut said.

Meanwhile, the most severe 'Level 4' category is still in place for tourist island Bali for at least anohter week, he added.

World+Biz

Indonesia / Java Island / Covid-19 Restriction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

23h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

23h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

23h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places