Indonesia extends Covid-19 restrictions for outside Java

Reuters
01 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 07:51 pm

Southeast Asia's biggest economy suffered one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with the total number of infections reaching 3.44 million by Sunday and more than 95,000 deaths

A girl rides a bicycle near barriers as Indonesia imposes emergency measures, tightening restrictions in Java and Bali amid a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia July 4, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via REUTERS
Indonesia extended restrictions outside Java island by another week in efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday citing an interior ministry senior official.

The highest level of restrictions was extended until Aug. 9 for regions outside Java categorised as "Level 4" areas, or areas that have a high level of infections and hospital's bed occupancy rate, Safrizal Z.A., a senior official at the Home Affairs Ministry, told local media.

Workers employed by non-essential businesses will continue to work from home and shopping malls will remain closed.

A decision on whether the restrictions for Indonesia's most populated island will be extended is set to be announced on Monday, Safrizal was quoted as saying.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy suffered one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with the total number of infections reaching 3.44 million by Sunday and more than 95,000 deaths.

The government imposed the country's mobility control early in July as the number of cases surged due to the spread of the Delta variant.

