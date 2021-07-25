Indonesia extends Covid-19 movement curbs until 2 August

A girl rides a bicycle near barriers as Indonesia imposes emergency measures, tightening restrictions in Java and Bali amid a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia July 4, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via REUTERS

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that Covid-19 restrictions would be extended from July 26 to August 2, though he said infections and hospital bed occupancy rates in some provinces in Java had declined.

Under the current curbs, he said the government would gradually adjust some restrictions on "some activities", while allowing traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas to open with some limitations.