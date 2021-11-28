Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant -document

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 11:13 am

An empty view of Ngurah Rai International Airport is seen as Indonesia&#039;s resort island of Bali reopens for international flights, following border closures brought about by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Badung, Bali, Indonesia October 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
An empty view of Ngurah Rai International Airport is seen as Indonesia's resort island of Bali reopens for international flights, following border closures brought about by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Badung, Bali, Indonesia October 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Indonesia will ban the arrival of travellers who have been in eight African countries, to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, an official document showed on Sunday.

Indonesia, home to popular tourist island Bali, will not allow people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days.

The restriction takes effect on Monday, the document says.

Delegates attending G20 meetings, which Indonesia chairs, will not be affected by the ban.

