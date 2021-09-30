India's new Covid case tally again crosses 20k-mark, active count still lowest

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 10:43 am

At 97.85 per cent, recoveries are also at the highest since March last year with 28,718 patients declared officially cured from the disease in the last one day.

A man&#039;s sample being collected for a Covid-19 test.(HT Photo)
A man's sample being collected for a Covid-19 test.(HT Photo)

The country's coronavirus pandemic scenario worsened slightly on Thursday with about a 25 per cent rise in fresh cases over last day's figures. Following two straight days of fresh case tally remaining below the 20,000-mark, India registered 23,529 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to updated data available with the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the active caseload has, however, remained below one per cent of the total cases at 0.82 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. The active caseload now stood at 2,77,020, while the total number of virus-related cases registered so far was 3,37,39,980.

At 97.85 per cent, recoveries are also at the highest since March last year with 28,718 patients declared officially cured from the disease in the last one day.

As many as 311 people also lost their fight with the viral disease during the same period taking the total death toll to 4,48,062.

The ministry said 65,34,306 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the last 24 hours. This pushed the total number of inoculations done since the drive's launch earlier this year to 88,34,70,578.

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 15,06,254 samples were tested for the virus on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to detect the disease to 56,89,56,439.

 

