Indian Railways' Oxygen Express to send Liquid Medical Oxygen to Bangladesh

India is going to provide Bangladesh with 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in ten containers using the Indian Railways' Oxygen Express.

An indent has been placed today at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport the oxygen to Benapole, Bangladesh, says a press release by the Indian government.

"The consignment will be decanted in Bangladesh and supplied to hospitals in the country to support our partners in the fight against the current covid wave," it adds.

This is the first time India will be using the Oxygen Express to help the neighbouring country, after these special train services were started from April 24, 2021.

So far, 480 such Oxygen Expresses have operated in India.