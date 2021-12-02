India reports two cases of Omicron variant

India's Health Ministry on Thursday (2 December) said that two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been discovered in the country.

Both cases have been identified in Karnataka, reported the Indian Express citing the Indian home ministry joint secretary, Lav Agarwal.

While one case is of a male aged 46, the other is of a male aged 66.

"Omicron variant was confirmed by genome sequencing," Lav Agarwal said, adding, "No severe symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported so far."

"All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far...In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," he said.