India reports 9,216 infections in 24 hours; active caseload below 1 lakh

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
03 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 10:49 am

Related News

India reports 9,216 infections in 24 hours; active caseload below 1 lakh

The recovery rate is currently at 98.35% with a total number of recoveries climbing to 34,045,666

Hindustan Times
03 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 10:49 am
A paramedical staff wearing PPE coveralls seen disposing biomedical waste at LNJP hospital in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
A paramedical staff wearing PPE coveralls seen disposing biomedical waste at LNJP hospital in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

The Covid-19 tally in India was increased by 9,216 infections as the country battled the fresh threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The overall tally now stands at 34,615,757 including 470,115 deaths due to the viral disease, according to the numbers updated at the Union ministry of health and family welfare's website. Said to be more contagious than its previous mutations, Omicron, the new coronavirus variant, has reached India with two men in Karnataka testing positive for the Omicron variant, making them the country's first case of the new variant of concern.

The number of active cases saw a slight rise but remained below the 1-lakh mark, the health ministry data showed. It currently stands at 99,976 and accounts for less than 1% of total cases (0.29%), the lowest since March 2020, according to the daily health bulletin.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.35% with a total number of recoveries climbing to 34,045,666. The daily positivity rate (0.80%) has been less than 2% for the last 60 days, while the weekly positivity rate (0.84%) is less than 1% for the last 19 days.

The country has conducted 64.46 crores total tests so far. Meanwhile, as many as 125.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive in the country.

Speaking on the Omicron variant, Dr Ashok Seth, executive director of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi, on Friday advised people to not panic and said the "variants will keep coming." "We don't need to panic but remain cautious and proactive. We can protect ourselves from any variant if we're fully vaccinated and observe Covid appropriate behaviour," the senior doctor also said.

The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. As of Friday, it has been confirmed in 23 countries including India, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was detected in the region.

 

South Asia

India / Covid -19 / Omicron Covid variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

27m | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

1h | Bloomberg Special
Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

23h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub