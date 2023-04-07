India reports 6,050 new Covid-19 cases; 13% higher than yesterday

07 April, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 05:05 pm

A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus (Covid-19) test, at Jangpura in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
India on Friday reported 6,050 new Covid-19 cases, 13% higher than yesterday's tally of 5,335 infections, the health ministry data stated. The total active cases stood at 28,303.

According to the health ministry data, India reported 14 more fatalities due to the contagious virus. A total of 5,30,943 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19. The number of discharged people stood at 4,41,85,858 as per data shared by the ministry on Friday.

Talking about vaccinations, 2,334 does were administered in the last 24 hours. As of now, a total of 2,20,66,20,700 inoculations have been done since the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.

Among states, Maharashtra reported 803 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a spike of 234 from Wednesday's tally. Three more patients succumbed to the contagious virus. Out of this, Mumbai registered 216 cases and one fatality linked to the respiratory illness, said the bulletin. Thane city and Jalna district accounted for the other two coronavirus-related deaths in the state, the state health department said.

On the other hand, the national capital registered 606 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest since last August, as per the data released by the Delhi government. The health bulletin said one more Covid-positive person died in the city. However, "Covid finding was incidental", it added. The national capital recorded 620 cases on August 26.

