India reports 35,342 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India on Friday saw a slight dip in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as it recorded 35,342 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's data showed.

The country, however, saw its daily deaths spike after 483 fatalities were recorded by the health ministry, taking the toll to 419,470 so far.

Active cases of Covid-19 also increased by 3,881 and were logged at 405,513, accounting for 1.3% of the total cases India has recorded.

As many as 38,740 recoveries were witnessed in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 30,468,079 so far.