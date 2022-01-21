India reports 3,47,254 new Covid cases, 703 deaths in 24 hours

Hindustan Times
21 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:10 am

India reports 3,47,254 new Covid cases, 703 deaths in 24 hours

The overall caseload now stands at 3,85,66,027, according to the data published by the Union health ministry

A man helps his son to wear mask at Covid-19 test centre at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru.(PTI)
A man helps his son to wear mask at Covid-19 test centre at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru.(PTI)

India on Friday recorded 3,47,254 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the latest data released by the Union health ministry. The country also recorded 703 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the ministry's data further showed.

The active cases of Covid-19 topped the two-million mark as the Omicron-led surge continued in the country. The overall caseload now stands at 3,85,66,027, according to the data published by the Union health ministry.

The number of Omicron cases reached 9,692, the ministry also informed. According to the data, Friday recorded an increase of 4.36 per cent since yesterday in daily Omicron cases.

