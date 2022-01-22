India reports 3,37,704 new Covid cases, 488 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 10:42 am

Related News

India reports 3,37,704 new Covid cases, 488 deaths in 24 hours

The country has an active caseload of 21,13,365 infections, the highest in 237 days

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 10:42 am
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, January 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, January 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters

India on Saturday reported 3,37,704 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 3,89,03,731, according to the latest data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The related death toll saw a rise of 488 and now stands at 488,884, the data also showed. The Omicron cases jumped to 10,050 after an increase of 3.69 per cent since Friday.

The country has an active caseload of 21,13,365 infections, the highest in 237 days.  It currently accounts for 5.43 per cent, the ministry further said.

The daily positivity rate is at 17.22 per cent, while the recovery rate saw a slight fall and now stands at 93.31 per cent.

As many as 2,42,676 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of total recoveries has reached 3,63,01,482.

The weekly positivity rate has increased 16.65 per cent, the ministry data also showed.

The country has administered 161.16 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far. Also, 71.34 crore samples have been tested for the Covid-19 so far, out of which 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

 

Top News

India / Covid -19 / omicron / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

2h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

4h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

17h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre