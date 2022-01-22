India reports 3,37,704 new Covid cases, 488 deaths in 24 hours

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, January 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters

India on Saturday reported 3,37,704 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 3,89,03,731, according to the latest data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The related death toll saw a rise of 488 and now stands at 488,884, the data also showed. The Omicron cases jumped to 10,050 after an increase of 3.69 per cent since Friday.

The country has an active caseload of 21,13,365 infections, the highest in 237 days. It currently accounts for 5.43 per cent, the ministry further said.

The daily positivity rate is at 17.22 per cent, while the recovery rate saw a slight fall and now stands at 93.31 per cent.

As many as 2,42,676 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of total recoveries has reached 3,63,01,482.

The weekly positivity rate has increased 16.65 per cent, the ministry data also showed.

The country has administered 161.16 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far. Also, 71.34 crore samples have been tested for the Covid-19 so far, out of which 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.