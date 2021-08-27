India registers 44,658 new Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 12:12 pm

India registers 44,658 new Covid-19 cases

INSACOG, a genome sequencing consortium, has stated that a sub-lineage of Delta has been seen in many of the Indian states and the numbers need a closer examination.

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 12:12 pm
India registers 44,658 new Covid-19 cases

India has crossed a major milestone after 50 percent of their eligible population has been shot with the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine. 

In the last 24 hours, the country has registered 44,658 new Covid-19 cases while the number of deaths has risen by 496, reports NDTV. 

Maharashtra was hit the worst among all the states with 5,108 new infections and 145 fatalities in 24 hours. 

 

 

