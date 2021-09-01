India logs 41,965 cases in 24 hours; more than half are from Kerala

India logs 41,965 cases in 24 hours; more than half are from Kerala

The total tally has now reached 32,810,845, and the death toll stands at 439,020 after the addition of 460 new fatalities.

India's Covid-19 tally saw a major hike in daily cases of infections as 41,965 samples tested positive in the last 24 hours, the numbers updated on the Union health ministry's website showed. It was a jump of 11,024 from yesterday's numbers when the country logged 30,941 cases. Of the fresh 41,965 cases, Kerala accounted for more than half of the cases reported in the last 24 hours. The southern state logged 30,203 cases and 115 deaths yesterday.

Active Covid-19 cases also saw a rise and reached 3,78,181, as per the health ministry figures. The active cases account for 1.15% of total cases. The cumulative number of recoveries is at 31,993,644.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.58 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 68 days. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.51 per cent, as per the ministry.

On the vaccination front, the country crossed the ten million mark on Tuesday after the authorities administered 133 million doses in a single day. The cumulative number of doses administered till now is at 654,113,508.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the two million mark on August 7 last year, three million on August 23, four million on September 5, five million on September 16, six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, eight million on October 29, nine million on November 20 and 10 million on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 20 million cases on May 4 and 30 million on June 23.

 

