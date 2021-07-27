India expects about 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August

Reuters
27 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 07:58 pm

India expects about 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day

Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech and is one of the vaccines being used in the nationwide inoculation drive. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times
The Indian government expects to have around 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day. 

