India expects about 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August
India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day
The Indian government expects to have around 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.
