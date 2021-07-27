India expects about 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August

Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech and is one of the vaccines being used in the nationwide inoculation drive. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times

The Indian government expects to have around 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day.