India ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
19 June, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 04:55 pm

Related News

India ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing

"A system should be in place at the micro level to ensure that whenever cases are rising in a smaller place it gets checked there itself through local containment measures"

Reuters
19 June, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a shopping mall in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a shopping mall in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

India's central government on Saturday urged states to be careful in reopening from Covid-19 lockdowns to prevent a resurgence of infections in the hard-hit country.

Indian states are easing restrictions as a second wave of coronavirus infections appears to abate. The country is second only to the United States in confirmed infections at 29.82 million, with 385,137 deaths.

States and territories "must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated," Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in a letter to top provincial bureaucrats.

"A system should be in place at the micro level to ensure that whenever cases are rising in a smaller place it gets checked there itself through local containment measures," he wrote.

India on Saturday reported 60,753 new Covid-19 cases and 1,647 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement.

Since the easing of restrictions, crowds and traffic have filled the streets in cities across India, threatening another spike in infections in the world's second-most populous country.

Bhalla urged states to regularly monitor adherence to Covid-19 guidelines - masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and proper ventilation in closed spaces.

He asked them to continue the country's "test-track-treat" strategy and step up the pace of vaccinations.

A third wave of infections is likely to hit India by October, and although it will be better controlled than the last outbreak, the pandemic will remain a public health threat for at least another year, a Reuters poll of medical experts showed.

World+Biz / South Asia

India / states / carefully / calibrate / lockdown / easing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni