India approves J&J Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 03:43 pm

Indian health authorities have so far approved the use of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Bharat Biotech, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Moderna (MRNA.O)

Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters

India has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Saturday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The pharmaceutical giant had applied for emergency use approval of its vaccine, the company had said on Friday. The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J had said.

Indian health authorities have so far approved the use of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Bharat Biotech, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Moderna (MRNA.O).

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million earlier in the week, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems.

India has reported an average of 30,000 to 40,000 new coronavirus cases every day since July, and the federal government has warned that although cases have dipped from a high of 400,000 daily at the peak of the deadly second wave, the danger has not abated yet.

