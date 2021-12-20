India administers 137.46 cr vaccine doses

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 03:11 pm

As many as 264 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours

File photo of Covid-19 vaccine/Courtesy
File photo of Covid-19 vaccine/Courtesy

India has administered 1,37,46,13,252 vaccine doses so far according to a report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India.

The country has logged 7,081 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, making the active caseload 83,913, the lowest in nearly 1.5 years, reports The Economic Times.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 76,54,466 vaccine doses have been administered.

As per the Ministry, India's active caseload is the lowest in 570 days. "Active cases constitute 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," stated the Ministry.

With the recovery of 7,469 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 3,41,78,940. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

As many as 264 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the cumulative death tally due to Covid-19 is 4,77,422.

