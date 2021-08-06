'Hope to launch Covavax for adults in October, in early 2022 for kids': Adar Poonwalla

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
06 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 07:46 pm

Related News

'Hope to launch Covavax for adults in October, in early 2022 for kids': Adar Poonwalla

The Serum Institute of India CEO also said that the price of the anti-Covid vaccine will be determined at the time of launch

Hindustan Times
06 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 07:46 pm
The Serum Institute was founded by Adar Poonawalla&#039;s father Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966 Photo: Reuters
The Serum Institute was founded by Adar Poonawalla's father Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966 Photo: Reuters

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Friday he is "hopeful" that American pharmaceutical firm Novavax's vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Covavax, will be launched in India for both adults and children in October and early 2022, respectively.

"I'm hopeful that for adults, Covavax, will be launched in October, depending upon approvals from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). For kids, the Covavax vaccine will be launched in the first quarter of the next year, most likely in January-February," Poonawalla told news agency PTI, after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in Parliament for 30 minutes.

Poonawalla's remarks, however, are in contradiction to earlier reports that claimed Covavax will be introduced in the country in September. Earlier, in a statement, Novavax had said the jab is 100% effective against moderate and severe Covid-19, with an overall efficacy of 90.4%.

Currently, every citizen aged 18 and above is eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19. While a vaccine is yet to be approved for kids, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on July 27 that vaccination drive for children is likely to begin in August.

The Serum India CEO further said Covavax will be a two-dose vaccine and its price will be decided at the time of its launch. He also thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for his support. "The government is helping us and we are facing no financial crunch. We are thankful to PM Modi for all the cooperation and support," Poonawalla, who also met Mandaviya, said.

SII, which is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, is prominently involved in India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It is already manufacturing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot as Covishield locally, and will also manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, according to an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Top News / South Asia

Covid-19 pandemic / Serum Institute of India / CEO Adar Poonawalla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

2d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income