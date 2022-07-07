Hong Kong suspends flight bans as it eases Covid rules

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
07 July, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 12:11 pm

Related News

Hong Kong suspends flight bans as it eases Covid rules

The city has banned more than 100 flights this year. The bans were a major frustration for businesses and residents used to easy and efficient travel from the former British colony

Reuters
07 July, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 12:11 pm
A woman holding an umbrella walks on a pedestrian bridge by surveillance cameras, near Caopu in Shenzhen&#039;s Luohu district, Guangdong province, China July 5, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton
A woman holding an umbrella walks on a pedestrian bridge by surveillance cameras, near Caopu in Shenzhen's Luohu district, Guangdong province, China July 5, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

Hong Kong has suspended a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in passengers infected with the Covid-19 virus, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub, the government said on Thursday.

The city has banned more than 100 flights this year. The bans were a major frustration for businesses and residents used to easy and efficient travel from the former British colony. Its removal paves the way for many residents to return home, with scores stranded overseas due to the flight bans.

"The social cost caused by the 'circuit breaker mechanism' is quite large, and it also brings unnecessary trouble to these international students and their families," the government said in a statement.

Previously, airlines would be banned for five days if they brought in more than five people infected with the coronavirus. Earlier this year flights were banned for up to two weeks, making it difficult for airlines to operate.

All arrivals are still required to quarantine for at least one week in a hotel.

The government said it was looking to "improve" quarantine arrangements, "to facilitate the movement of people necessary for social and economic recovery".

Measures such as the flight bans and mandatory hotel quarantine have hammered Hong Kong's competitiveness, said business executives who are hoping the city's new leader, John Lee, will scrap the quarantine rules.

Lee needs to reboot the city, eight business leaders said, because Hong Kong's border has effectively been sealed since 2020 and international arrivals are subject to stringent quarantine and testing protocols.

World+Biz

hong kong / Covid 19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

3h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

16h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work