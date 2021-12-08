'Highly unlikely' existing vaccines will fail against Omicron: WHO

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
08 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:56 am

Related News

'Highly unlikely' existing vaccines will fail against Omicron: WHO

"The preliminary data doesn't indicate that this is more severe. In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview

BSS/AFP
08 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:56 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Omicron does not appear to cause more severe disease than previous Covid variants, and is "highly unlikely" to fully dodge vaccine protections, a top WHO official told AFP on Tuesday.

Speaking to AFP, the World Health Organization's second-in-command, said that while a lot remained to be learned about the new, heavily mutated variant of Covid-19, preliminary data indicated it did not make people sicker than Delta and other strains.

"The preliminary data doesn't indicate that this is more severe. In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview, insisting though that more research was needed.

"It's very early days, we have to be very careful how we interpret that signal."

At the same time, he said there was no sign that Omicron could fully sidestep protections provided by existing Covid vaccines.

"We have highly effective vaccines that have proved effective against all the variants so far, in terms of severe disease and hospitalisation," the 56-year-old epidemiologist and former trauma surgeon said.

"There's no reason to expect that it wouldn't be so" for Omicron, he said, pointing to early data from South Africa where the variant was first detected that "suggest the vaccine at least is holding up in protection terms".

- 'Best weapon' -

Ryan acknowledged it was possible that the existing vaccines might prove less effective against Omicron, which counts more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that dots the surface of the coronavirus and allows it to invade cells.

But he said it was "highly unlikely" it would be able to evade vaccine protections altogether.

"We have to confirm if there's any lapse in that protection, but I would expect to see some protection there.

"The preliminary data from South Africa wouldn't indicate that we will have a catastrophic loss of efficacy. In fact, the opposite at the moment."

In the fight against all Covid variants, he said, "the best weapon we have right now is to get vaccinated."

Two weeks after first being identified, Omicron has been found in dozens of countries around the world.

Early data from South Africa indicates that the new variant is likely more transmissible than previous variants, Ryan said, adding that this was not a surprise.

"When any new variant emerges, it will tend to be more transmissible, because it's got to compete with previous variants," he said.

- Same rules -

The fast-talking Irishman said one could expect Omicron to gradually replace Delta as the dominant strain.

But he pointed out that Omicron had so far been seen spreading especially quickly in South Africa, where Delta had waned, and may just be "exploiting a gap in the transmission of Delta".

There are also indications that Omicron is better at infecting people who have been vaccinated or already had Covid.

"There is some evidence to suggest that reinfection with Omicron is more common than it was with previous waves or previous variants," Ryan said.

But "we're particularly interested in seeing not whether you can be reinfected with Omicron, but whether any new infection is more or less severe."

He said that, as the current Covid vaccines aim to prevent severe disease but do not necessarily protect against simply contracting the virus, reinfections with mild or no symptoms were of lesser concern.

In any case, Ryan said, despite its mutations, the new variant was still Covid, and should be fought with the same measures, including vaccines, masks and physical distancing.

"The virus hasn't changed its nature. It may have changed in terms of its efficiency, but it hasn't changed the game entirely," he said.

"The rules of the game are still the same."

Top News

Omicron Covid variant / World Health Organisation (WHO) / Covid -19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

2h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

19h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

19h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

19h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh