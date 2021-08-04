Herd immunity unlikely in our lifetimes, should be heading UK's way: Expert

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
04 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 05:33 pm

Related News

Herd immunity unlikely in our lifetimes, should be heading UK's way: Expert

​​​​​​​Herd immunity is a stage where a certain percentage of the population gets infected with the virus and develops immunity against it, breaking the transmission chain

Hindustan Times
04 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 05:33 pm
People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People should avoid using the term 'herd immunity' in the context of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as it is unlikely to materialise during our lifetimes, an expert has warned.

Herd immunity is a stage where a certain percentage of the population gets infected with the virus and develops immunity against it, breaking the transmission chain. It interrupts the transmission chain and the virus spread is brought to an almost absolute halt. Herd immunity was one of the most talked-about concepts, and many believed that the world will reach a stage where the virus will get eliminated.

In an article for The Conversation, Shabir A. Madhi, dean faculty of health sciences and professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, has now said that the virus is unlikely to be eliminated.

Madhi listed several reasons that, he said, have forced a shift in our thinking about herd immunity, including the mutations making the virus more transmissible and their ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity. The inequitable distribution of vaccines across the world, with low- and lower-middle-income countries largely bearing the brunt of it, provides fertile ground for the virus to mutate, he added.

Madhi opined that since no country will lock its border perpetually, the entire global population will need to reach a similar immunity threshold about the same time. He suggested that the world should rather be heading the way the UK has moved - high vaccination rates and getting back to a relatively normal lifestyle.

"The UK experience is where we should be heading. That is getting back to a relatively normal lifestyle, provided that we've got a adequate number of people vaccinated, and particularly people who are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19," he wrote.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has long back ruled out herd immunity strategy as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it scientifically and ethically problematic. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had stressed that herd immunity has never in the history of public health been used as a strategy for responding to a virus outbreak.

Top News

herd immunity / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

4h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August