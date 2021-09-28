Global Covid cases top 232 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now surged past 232 million, despite the ongoing mass inoculations in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count and fatalities mounted to 232,306,848 and 4,755,859, respectively, on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 43,116,407 cases to date while more than 690,426 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, US health authorities said they're confident that there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future, reports AP.

The spike in demand — expected following last week's federal recommendation on booster shots — would be the first significant jump in months. More than 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated despite the enticement of lottery prizes, free food or gifts and pleas from exhausted healthcare workers as the average number of deaths per day climbed to more than 1,900 in recent weeks.

Brazil which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,366,395 cases on Monday. Brazil's Covid death toll has also risen to 594,653.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,678,786 on Monday, as 26,041 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.

Besides, 276 deaths were recorded since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 447,194.

Situation in Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 25 more lives and infected 1,212 others in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 27,287 samples keeping the daily case positivity rate at 4.36 percent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the daily case positivity rate of Covid-19 in the country remained below 5 percent for the seventh consecutive day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the daily case positivity rate of 5 percent or below for 14 days is considered safe for mass unlocking.

The fresh numbers reported on Monday took the total fatalities to 27,439 while the caseload mounted to 1,552,563, said the DGHS.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 percent.

The recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.43 percent, with the recovery of 1,202 more patients during the period.

So far, 1,512,681 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections in Bangladesh, the DGHS said.