Global Covid cases top 215 million

The global Covid-19 caseload has surpassed 215 million with the world still struggling to contain the pandemic fueled by new variants.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the overall death toll from coronavirus stood at 4,485,336 globally, while the total cases mounted to 215, 386,075 as of Saturday morning.

The US is the worst-hit country, with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 38,702,782 and 636,679, respectively, according to the university data.

About 1,100 people are dying daily of COVID-19 in the United States, the most since mid-March, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

About 85,000 people were hospitalized with the illness nationwide early this week, CDC data shows, the highest total since the post-holiday surge in early February, reports AP.

The surge is largely fueled by highly contagious delta variant among people who are not vaccinated.

Brazil is currently seeing a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, with a significant increase in cases since December that has pushed the public healthcare system to the brink of collapse in several regions.

The country confirmed 20, 703,906 cases with 578,326 deaths as of Saturday morning.

India comes second in terms of Covid cases, with 32,603,188, while the country's death toll soared to 436,861 this morning, according to the Health Ministry.

Situation in Bangladesh

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 and dying from the virus has continued to fall in Bangladesh, the latest daily figures show.

Bangladesh added 117 new fatalities to its national tally Friday - down from 145 logged a week earlier on August 20.

The average number of Covid-related fatalities confirmed each day has dropped by more than 110 over the last three weeks, 46% of the previous peak.

It recorded 3,525 new cases Friday after testing 27,578 samples, down from 5,993 logged a week earlier on August 20.

The country has been experiencing a surge of Covid-related caseloads and deaths since June 2021.

Since the start of the Covid pandemic, Bangladesh has recorded 14,86,153 infections and 25,846 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The government has administered at least 25,258,519 doses of Covid vaccines - enough to have vaccinated around 7.4% of the country's population, assuming every person needs two doses.