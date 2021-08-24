Global Covid cases top 212 million

A man who had previously been inoculated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine, gets a third dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in the Hospital de Clinicas, in Montevideo, Uruguay August 16, 2021. Photo : Reuters

The global Covid-19 caseload has now surpassed 212 million, with the world still grappling to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 212,502,421 and 4,440,932, respectively, as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 4,957,118,557 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 37,935,465 cases, according to JHU, while 629,406 people have lost their lives to Covid to date.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The country has recorded 20,583,994 cases with 574,848 fatalities so far, according to the health ministry.

The third worst-hit country, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 32,449,306 on Monday, as 25,072 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry's latest data.

This is said to be the lowest single-day spike of the new pandemic cases in 160 days, said the health ministry.

Besides, as many as 389 deaths were reported due to the pandemic since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 434,756.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 117 more Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Monday morning, the lowest in 55 days.

The country last saw 115 coronavirus- related deaths on June 30 and the upward curve of the fatalities reached its peak on August 5 and 10 with 264 deaths.

Besides, 5,717 more people came out positive for the virus after 26,789 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh cases have pushed up the country's total fatalities and cases to 25,399 and 1,467,715, respectively.

Meanwhile, the daily case positivity rate rose to 15.54% from Sunday's 15.16%, said the DGHS.

The recovery rate rose to 93.54%, but the case fatality remained unchanged at 1.73% compared to the same period.

The country saw around 158 deaths and 6,157 cases on a seven-day average, as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Monday that Bangladesh will not conduct any new mass Covid inoculation drive as "the supply of vaccine doses is much lower than the demand".