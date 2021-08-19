Global Covid cases top 209 million

A medical worker takes swab sample from a resident during a round of mass Covid-19 test in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Aug. 5, 2021. More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received other punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of the coronavirus in the country. Photo :UNB/AP

The global Covid-19 caseload has now surged past 209 million as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to devastate several countries even with mass inoculations underway.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 209,222,017 and 4,392,130 respectively, as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 4,787,668, 861 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

More than 4.4 million Covid cases and 66,000 deaths were reported worldwide in the past week, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Wednesday.

The number of new infections in seven days surpassed last week's number by 2%, while the mortality rate was roughly flat, the UN agency added.

A total of 4,444,632 people were infected with Covid-19 across the world and 66,506 patients died from August 9 to 15.

As of August 18, some 208,833,116 coronavirus cases had been recorded in nearly 200 countries. Since the start of the pandemic, the Covid-19 death toll has reached 4,386,814.

So far, the US, India and Brazil have seen the highest number of confirmed cases and fatalities.

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 37,148,877 Covid cases. Besides, 624,209 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The country has recorded 20,457,897 cases with 571,662 fatalities so far, according to the health ministry.

The third worst-hit country, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 32,285,857 on Wednesday, as 35,178 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 440 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 432,519.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 172 more coronavirus-related deaths and 7,248 fresh infections in 24 hours till Wednesday morning as concerns remain over the virulent Delta variant of the virus.

The country has been seeing fatalities below 200 for the last six days, a slight improvement from the July 25-August 13 period when daily deaths were recorded over 200.

The fresh numbers took the country's total fatalities to 24,719 and the cases to 1,440,644, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

The new cases were detected after testing 41,014 samples, which lowered the case positivity rate to 17.67 % from Tuesday's 19.18%, still much higher than the WHO recommendation of bringing it below 5%.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has increased to 1.72% after staying unchanged at 1.71% for some days.