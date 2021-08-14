Global Covid cases top 206 million

A medical worker takes swab sample from a resident during a round of mass Covid-19 test in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Aug. 5, 2021. More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received other punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of the coronavirus in the country. Photo :UNB/AP

The global Covid-19 caseload has now surpassed 206 million, with the world still struggling to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The total caseload and fatalities from the virus stand at 206,166,805 and 4,344,715, respectively, as of Saturday morning, as per the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

On the other hand, as many as 4,610,658,306 vaccine doses have been administered across the world.

The US has logged 36,592,342 cases and 621,005 fatalities to date, the highest death toll in the world, according to the university.

Brazil has registered 966 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 567,862, the health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that the total caseload rose to 20,319,000 after 33,933 new cases were detected.

India has been experiencing a fall in daily Covid-19 deaths for the past couple of weeks.

The country's Covid-19 tally surpassed 32,117,826 with 40,120 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry on Friday.

Besides, as many as 585 deaths were reported on Friday that took the overall fatality toll to 430,254.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh added 197 fatalities to its national tally on Friday as horrific Covid hospitalisations and deaths continue to soar.

The country is averaging 200-plus single-day fatalities for the past three weeks. After weathering the first wave of the pandemic, Bangladesh is now yet to see any tangible signs of improvement in the situation.

However, the country is now reporting 10,602 new cases on an average each day – 73% of the peak.

Bangladesh recorded 8,465 new cases on Friday after testing 40,641 samples, down from 12,606 logged a week earlier on August 6.

The country reported the highest daily Covid-19 fatalities – 264 – on August 5 and 10, and 16,230 infections on July 28.

Bangladesh has been experiencing a surge of Covid-related cases and deaths since June 2021.