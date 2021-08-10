Global Covid cases top 203 million

The global Covid-19 caseload has now surpassed 203 million, as the ferocious second wave of the corona pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world amid mass inoculation efforts.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 203,351,847 and 4,302,493, respectively, as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 4,447,184,520 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The situation in North America has worsened noticeably in the past weeks. The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 35,947,913 cases. Besides, 617,318 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.

Brazil has registered 411 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 563,562, the health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 20,177,757 after 12,085 new cases were detected during the period.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,969,954 on Monday as 35,499 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 447 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 428,309.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed worldwide in the past seven days increased to 4.3 million from 4.1 million of the previous week. The global case count rose to levels observed in mid-May 2021.

However, the geography of the disease differs. This spring, South America accounted for the majority of all cases. Now, North America and several Asian nations are bearing the brunt.

At the same time, Europe managed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. Mortality in Europe remains at a minimal level despite a new wave of the pandemic.

Situation in Bangladesh

Teetering on the edge of a brutal Covid-19 infection wave, Bangladesh reported 245 more deaths and 11,463 new cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The new numbers again raised the case fatality rate to 1.68% from Sunday's 1.67%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh deaths, the country's total death tally reached 22,897 while the total cases mounted to 1,365,158.

The new cases were detected after the test of 47,207 samples, slightly lowering the case positivity rate to 24.28% from Sunday's 24.52%, the DGHS said.

Overwhelmed by the Delta variant of Covid surge, Bangladesh has been seeing around 250 deaths and 13,000 cases daily on an average for a week.

Besides, the recovery rate rose to 89.36% in Bangladesh from Sunday's 89.05% with 14,412 new patients recovering from Covid during this time.