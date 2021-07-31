Global Covid cases top 197mn as Delta variant presents new challenges

People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

As the mass vaccination rates lags, the second wave of the pandemic continues to spread fast with the global Covid-19 caseload sugaring past 197-million mark.

Vaccination rates across the world continue to lag largely for short supply of vaccine jabs and widespread disinformation and misinformation campaigns.

According to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total global caseload and fatalities stand at 197, 309, 601 and 4,207,721, respectively, as of Saturday morning.

So far, 4, 042,614,173 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 34,945,224 cases, according to JHU.

Besides, 613,012 people have lost their lives in the US to date.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country has recorded 19,880,273 cases with 555,460 deaths.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,572,344 on Saturday morning while the death toll mounted to 423,217.

Situation In Bangladesh

As Bangladesh races to head off a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, the country added 212 fatalities to its national tally on Friday, up from 166 logged a week earlier.

The country has been shattering the records of daily cases and deaths almost every other day, reporting over 200 single-day fatalities for the last six days as it tries to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

The rapid rise in cases and fatalities in July is enough to set off alarm bells, showing the pandemic is far from slowing down in Bangladesh.

The Covid-19 infections are at their peak now, with 12,293 new cases reported on average each day, plunging the country into uncertainty.

As the worst days of the pandemic are not over, Bangladesh recorded 13,862 new cases on Friday after testing 45,044 samples, up from 6,364 logged a week earlier on 23 July.

The country reported the highest daily Covid-19 fatality number – 258 – on July 27 and 16,230 infections the next day.

There have been 1,240,115 infections and 20,467 coronavirus-related deaths here since the pandemic began, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

So far, Bangladesh has administered at least 12,850,834 doses of Covid vaccines – enough to have vaccinated around 3.3% of the country's population, assuming every person needs two doses.