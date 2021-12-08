Germany records highest daily Covid deaths since February

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 01:13 pm

Related News

Germany records highest daily Covid deaths since February

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 01:13 pm
Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient, on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe Community Hospital in Berlin, Germany, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient, on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe Community Hospital in Berlin, Germany, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 since February on Wednesday as it battles to stop a fourth wave of the pandemic.

A total of 69,601 new infections were reported, 2,415 more than the same time a week ago, and another 527 people died - the highest number since Feb. 12 - to bring the total to 104,047, the German Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.

However, the country's seven-day incidence rate of cases per 100,000 people continued to fall, declining to 427 from 432 on Tuesday.

Experts have questioned whether the metric means Germany has passed the peak of this wave of the pandemic or whether the figures are unreliable because some health authorities are so overwhelmed, particularly in the hardest-hit areas.

The country agreed last week to bar the unvaccinated from access to all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries and to ramp up the vaccination campaign.

Top News

Germany / Coronavirus / Covid / Covid -19 / Covid 19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

17m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

22m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

27m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study