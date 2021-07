Medical staff wearing protective clothing take a patient off a ambulance at St Thomas' hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

From 16 August, fully vaccinated adults in England will also not have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a positive case, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said.

However, those who test positive themselves though, "will have to self-isolate whether they have had the jab or not", reports the BBC.