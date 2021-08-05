French President Macron: third Covid vaccine doses likely for elderly and vulnerable

France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron said on his Instagram account on Thursday that it was likely that the elderly and vulnerable would need a third Covid-19 vaccine shot, and that France was working on rolling these out from September onwards.

"A third dose will likely be necessary, not for everyone straight away, but in any case for the most vulnerable and the most elderly," said Macron.

Macron's government is trying to step up France's Covid vaccination programme again, as the country faces a fourth wave of the virus and street demonstrations in protest against the government's Covid policies.

The World Health Organisation's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Wednesday for a halt on Covid-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September.