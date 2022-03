France's Covid infections keep rising, hospitalizations up

A man wearing protective face mask walks near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

French health authorities reported 18,853 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, a figure showing a week-on-week increase for the tenth consecutive time on the day France lifted most of the restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic. read more

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached 65,882, the highest since February 24.

The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 rose by 8, to 20,925, a figure is still 37% lower than the pandemic peak of 33,497 reached in November 2020. But it has gone up for the second day running, a first since early February. And the week-on-week decrease has been decelerating for nine days.

A change in trend in infections is usually visible two weeks later in hospitalizations figures.

The Covid-19 death toll went up by 185 over 24 hours, the steepest rise in 10 days, to 140,294.