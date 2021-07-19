France cannot exclude re-imposition of Covid curfews as cases rise - minister

A man wearing a protective face mask walks at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The re-imposition of curfew measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 cannot be excluded in France if infections continue to climb, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told BFM TV on Monday.

France reported more than 12,500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the third day that the tally has held above 10,000, as the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 has led to a jump in new infections.