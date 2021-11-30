Forty-two cases of Covid-19 omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:36 pm

Related News

Forty-two cases of Covid-19 omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states

Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six "probable" cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC), told an online conference organised by the EU's Slovenian presidency

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:36 pm
A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed EU flag and words &quot;Omicron SARS-CoV-2&quot; in this illustration taken, Nov 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed EU flag and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, Nov 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forty-two cases of the Covid-19 omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU's public health agency said on Tuesday.

Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six "probable" cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC), told an online conference organised by the EU's Slovenian presidency.

She said the confirmed cases were mild or without symptoms, although in younger age groups.

"For the assessment whether it (omicron) escapes immunity, we still have to wait until the investigations in the laboratories with sera from people who have recovered have been carried out. These are expected in a couple of weeks," she said.

Top News / Europe

Europe / EU / Covid-19 Omicron Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

8h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

9h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

8h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says