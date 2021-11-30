Forty-two cases of Covid-19 omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states

A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed EU flag and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, Nov 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forty-two cases of the Covid-19 omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU's public health agency said on Tuesday.

Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six "probable" cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC), told an online conference organised by the EU's Slovenian presidency.

She said the confirmed cases were mild or without symptoms, although in younger age groups.

"For the assessment whether it (omicron) escapes immunity, we still have to wait until the investigations in the laboratories with sera from people who have recovered have been carried out. These are expected in a couple of weeks," she said.