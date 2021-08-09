Foreigners now can get vaccinated in India

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 08:20 pm

The foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal

A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Foreign nationals can now get vaccinated in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday on Twitter.

The foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal, reports the NDTV.

Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination, a release by the Indian health ministry said.

The Indian health ministry said that it was important to vaccinate the large number of foreign population that resides in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons.

"It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from further transmission of COVID-19 virus," the ministry added in the release.

