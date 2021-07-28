EU signs deal with GSK for supply of Covid potential drug

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 05:14 pm

The drug, which is being assessed by the EU medicines regulator and is not authorised yet, can be used for the treatment of coronavirus patients with mild symptoms who do not require supplemental oxygen, the Commission said

EU signs deal with GSK for supply of Covid potential drug

The European Union has signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of up to 220,000 treatments of its investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab against COVID-19, it said on Wednesday.

The contract has been signed by 16 of the 27 EU states.

The drug, which is being assessed by the EU medicines regulator and is not authorised yet, can be used for the treatment of coronavirus patients with mild symptoms who do not require supplemental oxygen, the Commission said.

