FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to Covid-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS

Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday the Delta variant of the coronavirus will account for 90% of strains in circulation in the European Union by the end of August, with both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine needed to protect against the fast-spreading variant.