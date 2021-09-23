EU regulator to decide on Pfizer booster at the start of October

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 04:56 pm

Related News

EU regulator to decide on Pfizer booster at the start of October

It will be the EU drugs regulator's first decision on boosters, the source said, after the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised a third dose of Pfizer for those 65 and older

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 04:56 pm
Pfizer&#039;s vaccine, jointly developed with German partner BioNTech, must be stored and transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius Photo: Collected.
Pfizer's vaccine, jointly developed with German partner BioNTech, must be stored and transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius Photo: Collected.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to decide in early October on the possible use of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Covid-19 vaccine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It will be the EU drugs regulator's first decision on boosters, the source said, after the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised a third dose of Pfizer for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus.

"EMA's decision on the third dose of Pfizer is expected for the beginning of October," the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Pfizer declined to comment, while BioNTech was not immediately available for comment.

The EU regulator said on Sept. 6 it had begun its evaluation of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech for a booster dose to be given six months after the second dose in people 16 years of age and older.

Moderna is also expected to submit data to the EMA this month on its booster dose, an EU document said.

In an opinion issued in early September and republished by the EMA, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said there was no urgent need to administer booster doses to fully vaccinated individuals in the general population.

But it also noted that additional doses should already be considered for people with severely weakened immune systems as part of their primary vaccination.

Many EU states have already decided to administer a booster dose despite facing higher legal risks without a formal decision to do so by the EMA.

The EU has signed three deals with Pfizer and BioNTech for a total of 2.4 billion doses.

The latest contract covers the supply of at least 900 million shots, a large part of which is likely to be needed only if boosters are considered necessary, or if new virus variants emerge against which existing vaccination is not effective.

Over 70% of the EU's adult population has already been fully vaccinated, and the bloc has secured an ample supply of vaccines from several manufacturers.

The ECDC has said crucial data on the need and safety of boosters are still missing, in part because it is not yet fully clear how long vaccines protect against the virus.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine / Covid-19 Booster Shot / European Medicines Agency (EMA) / European Union

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

3h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly