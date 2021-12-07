EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of Covid-19 vaccines

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 05:56 pm

Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against the Covid-19 causing coronavirus

Vials labelled &quot;Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The European Union's drug regulator and public health body have recommended that mixing and matching of approved Covid-19 vaccines can be done for both the initial courses and booster doses, as the regions reels with an increase in infections.

Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against the Covid-19 causing coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a joint statement,

World+Biz / Europe

COVID-19 / EU

